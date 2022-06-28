Free July PS Plus Essential Games Leaked for PS4 and PS5

This is the first batch of games after the implementation of the new subscription model on PlayStation.

With the premiere of the new model last week in Spain, those of July will be the first free PS Plus games that will arrive on PlayStation as part of the first level of subscription: PS Plus Essential. Sony is scheduled to announce it this Wednesday, but again it has been leaked by the usual source.

The most prominent is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeAt Dealabs you can confirm that the titles to be added Tuesday July 5 There will be three free download services, all of which can be played on both PS4 and PS5. The most prominent of these is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which brings the iconic character back with a platforming offering from Toys for Bob.

In fact, Toni Piedrabuena told us in his analysis of the game that it is a video game on a par with the Naughty Dog trilogy. According to his experience, he has been able to combine all the playable virtues and techniques of the Crash Bandicoot saga to provide an adventure at the height of the myth two decades later.

If, on the other hand, we want something more cinematic, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is another of the highlights of the month. This is the first episode of the Supermassive horror anthologyan interactive scary movie in which events will change based on the decisions we make and the actions we take.

Lastly, the other title joining the July lineup that we’ll be able to add to our PS Plus library is Arcadegeddon, a co-op shooter from Illfonic that premiered in early access and is published this July 5, also adding PlayStation 4 to the list of platforms.

July PS Plus Games

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, PS5) a partir del 5 de julio



The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) from July 5



Arcadegeddon (PS4, PS5) from July 5



We will be able to download the three games for free as part of any level of the new PlayStation Plus subscription model which, in addition to the Essential, has the tiers Extra y Premiumoffering us a total of more than 800 games between classics and current ones that we can access.

