Free June games for subscribers on PS Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime and Netflix

Subscription services renew their incentives with great video games to enjoy alone or with friends.

We are going ahead with a month of June that, without E3, is again something more atypical for veterans of the place, but that also promises to be loaded with announcements with several conferences with date and time already announced. We have the first one this morning, but first it’s time to take a look at what video games will be available for download or enjoy at no additional cost these coming weeks with the subscription services of PC, PlayStation, Xbox and mobile iOS and Android.

Do you need an introduction? The once-great PS4 exclusive was able to bring Kratos back fitter than ever, with an epic story that can also touch our hearts and that keeps us on edge to find out the release date of God of War: Ragnarok, for now, and insistently from Sony, scheduled for this year.

A few weeks ago it announced that it had surpassed the figure of 10 million players, so we are undoubtedly facing a success that should be given a chance. An online multiplayer game set in this universe that has given us so much joy in manga, anime, and video games where you fight with iconic characters from the saga.

The third guest at the PS Plus Essential party is Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, whose name already gives you an idea of ​​what to find in his proposal. It is a Smash Bros. with protagonists of series from the Paramount cartoon channel, and that includes the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob, Rugrats and a long etcetera.

You can subscribe to PS Plus from 8.99 euros per month

We love traveling to new worlds with video games, but also building cities. Why not combine both? This is what Aven Colony proposes, sending players to find a new home for humanity on an exotic planet that does not promise to make things easy.

Not much different is the following proposal. Available mid-month, Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of an architect and prepare to build a metropolis like no other. More specifically, they want us to build imposing skyscrapers with everything necessary for them to be successful.

Among the classic releases of the month we have one of the great indie surprises that we find in the Xbox 360 generation, the challenging Super Meat Boy where you die and over and over again overcome all kinds of levels and bosses. On the other hand, we have Raskulls, an interesting action and platform video game with a lot of humor.

Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold from 19.95 euros in the quarter

Twitch Prime

We cannot complain Amazon Prime users. Through our subscription, the service invites us to get hold of Far Cry 4 and face Pagan Min in a fictional country in the Himalayas, or to discover The Escape from Monkey Island, the third installment in the saga and the first where Ron Gilbert was not involved. But there are even more games.

Far Cry 4



Escape from Monkey Island



Astrologaster



Across the Grooves



Calico



WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for 3.99 euros per month

Stadia Pro

There are also games with Stadia Pro this June. Deliver Us the Moon is a science fiction thriller where we are the last hope of humanity, Lake proposes us to disconnect from everything in a relaxed adventure in a beautiful place, and Golf with Your Friends is ideal to have a healthy snack with friends. In total there are seven proposals available for your enjoyment with the subscription service.

Deliver Us the Moon



Lake



Deathrun TV



Through the Darkest of Times



Golf with Your Friends



Signs



Ben 10: Power Trip

Join Stadia Pro for 9.99 euros a month

Netflix

We incorporate Netflix into our monthly summary. The on-demand film and television subscription service allows you to download proposals of all kinds on iOS and Android every month, the most outstanding work being in June Moonlighter, a dungeon exploration RPG that we told you about in 3DJuegos at the time and in the one that we have to collect great loot and then sell during the day to our customers in store.

Dragon Up



Moonlighter



Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt



Explosive Kittens: The Game

Other subscription services

Game Pass y PS Plus Extra & Premium

In addition to these services that we have told you about, there are other subscription platforms that you can join. For example, Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium (to be launched this coming June 23), which will give you access to a huge number of video games for a few euros per month, with options to play through the cloud also on some cases. So go ahead!

More about: Games for subscribers and Free games.