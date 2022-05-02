A new list of codes has arrived at Genshin Impact with the month of May and with version 2.6 with which to win Protogemas gratis and other prizes, therefore, in the following guide we tell you what these codes are and how we can redeem them. Do not miss it!
Genshin Impact: Free Protogems codes in May 2022
These are the codes that we currently find available in the game, but it is recommended to redeem them as soon as possible, since they expire quite quickly, therefore, do not miss the opportunity to do so soon.
|
code
|
award
|
MS7C3SV8DMZH
|
60 free Protogems and 5 Adventurer experience
|
SBNBUK67M37Z
|
30 Protogems and 5 Adventurer EXP Items
|
GENSHINGIFT
|
50 free Protogems and 3 hero wits
These codes are perfect now that we can get Ayaka Kamisato again, the Cryo warrior, sister of Ayato Kamisato. This warrior is one of the most coveted today due to her skills on the battlefield.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
- From the Web page giving the section ”redeem code”. It will ask you for your account to be able to send you the rewards to the mail.
- From the own game in ”Settings” and ”Account”. We hit ”redeem code” and check the mail. This is the most comfortable option if you have the opportunity, since you can automatically access the inbox and enjoy the prize. This process works regardless of the platform you are playing on.