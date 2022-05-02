A new list of codes has arrived at Genshin Impact with the month of May and with version 2.6 with which to win Protogemas gratis and other prizes, therefore, in the following guide we tell you what these codes are and how we can redeem them. Do not miss it!

Genshin Impact: Free Protogems codes in May 2022

These are the codes that we currently find available in the game, but it is recommended to redeem them as soon as possible, since they expire quite quickly, therefore, do not miss the opportunity to do so soon.

code award MS7C3SV8DMZH 60 free Protogems and 5 Adventurer experience SBNBUK67M37Z 30 Protogems and 5 Adventurer EXP Items GENSHINGIFT 50 free Protogems and 3 hero wits

These codes are perfect now that we can get Ayaka Kamisato again, the Cryo warrior, sister of Ayato Kamisato. This warrior is one of the most coveted today due to her skills on the battlefield.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact