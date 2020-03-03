‘Free Solo’ Directors Boarding Thai Cave Rescue Movie

“Free Solo” filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi have change into hooked up to direct a film concerning the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boar boys soccer workforce from a collapse Thailand for Common and Cavalry Media.

“Halfway” screenwriter Wes Tooke is writing the screenplay concerning the 12 members of the workforce and their assistant coach, who turned trapped 1,000 meters underground by monsoon rains flooding the Tham Luang cave and blocking their approach out. Efforts to find the group had been hampered by rising water ranges and robust currents. Greater than two weeks handed earlier than all 13 of these trapped had been rescued. The rescue effort concerned greater than 100 divers, representatives from about 100 authorities companies, 900 cops, and a pair of,000 troopers

Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano are producing below their Cavalry Media banner. Michael De Luca is govt producing.

Chin and Vasarhelyi gained the Finest Characteristic Documentary on the 2019 Academy Awards for “Free Solo,” which centered on climber Alex Honnold as he climbed the vertical rock formation El Capitan in Yosemite Nationwide Park. The movie, produced by Nationwide Geographic grossed $29.three million in worldwide field workplace and gained six Primetime Emmys and the Finest Documentary on the BAFTAs.

Brunetti has acquired Academy Award nominations for Finest Image for “Captain Phillips” and “The Social Community.”

Chin and Vasarhelyi are repped by WME; Tooke is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Leisure. The information was first reported by Deadline.