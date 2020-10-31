Free Stone Adds Zero Pictures Library Ahead of Tokyo AFM Film Markets

Japanese movie gross sales firm Free Stone Productions has expanded each its new film line-up and its inventory of library titles forward of subsequent week’s TIFFCOM and the American Film Market.

Its again catalog has grown with the addition of the Zero Pictures roster. Zero has been energetic since 2001 and is a manufacturing firm and expertise company that unites actor-director Okuda Eiji and the director Ando Momoko, and which focuses on director-oriented, high quality movies.

“The digital market has expanded because of the COVID-19. For the reason that Final Cannes market, there may be extra demand from digital platforms,” Free Stone founder Takamatsu Miyuki informed Selection.

“We picked up one of (Zero’s) titles ‘0.5mm’ for worldwide gross sales previously, and we loved working with them. That’s how we obtained to know that that they had an excellent library of impartial titles. We take the view that good movies final ceaselessly, and that curation is an element of the job of a gross sales firm.”

The library consists of Okuda movies “Shoujyu An Adolescent,” and “Out of the Wind,” and Ando’s “0.5 mm” and “Kakera: A Piece of Our Life.” Okuda was additionally near beginning a brand new movie, however that was halted in April by the coronavirus outbreak. He’s reportedly eager to get again behind the digicam, however a brand new begin date has not been confirmed.

The corporate’s Tokyo and AFM slate is headed by the appropriately named “Restart,” a Shinagawa Hiroshi-directed drama a few lady who has misplaced her method in Tokyo society and finds redemption in rural Hokkaido; and “Simply The Two Of Us,” a drama a few wheelchair-bound motor biker and a blind lady who turns into his helper. Directed by Fujimoto Keita, it was initially shot in 2014, however has solely not too long ago been accomplished.

One other latest title on the corporate slate is Kurosawa Kiyoshi’s 2019 effort “To The Ends Of The Earth,” which had a busy pageant profession.