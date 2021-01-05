Free Tablets For Student: In this state, students from 8th to 12th will get free tablets, know what is the government’s plan

Free Tablets For Student: The Haryana government will distribute 8.20 lakh electronic tablets to students from class eight to 12th in government schools before the next academic session begins. An official gave this information on Monday. He said that textbooks and books will be pre-loaded in these tablets to increase the interest of students and help in online studies. Also Read – Bihar School Reopening News: Schools, colleges will open in Bihar from Monday, the government released guidelines

A meeting of the School Education Department was held to review the preparations for tablet distribution, in which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended. It was decided in the meeting that students will be given these tablets based on the method of library books and they will have to return these tablets after the 10th and 12th examinations. Also Read – School Reopening Updates: Education Minister visited schools before regular classes started in schools of this state

On the other hand, Assam Education Minister Himant Biswa Sarma has said that as a first of its kind initiative to promote girl education, every girl going to school will get Rs 100 per day to attend classes. Sarma said that at present the state government is distributing 22,000 two-wheelers under the Pragyan Bharti Yojana to the girl students who have passed the class 12th first class from the state board. The state government will spend Rs 144.30 crore for this purpose. Also Read – Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij gets leave from hospital, will be at home in oxygen support

The minister said that by the end of the current month, a plan of Rs 100 per day will be started. However, he did not give any information about the financial effects on the government on its implementation. He said that the state government will provide scooters to all those students who have passed the first class from the state board, even if this number crosses one lakh. He said that scooters will also be provided to all girl students who have passed the Class 12 examination in the first class in 2018 and 2019.

(input language)