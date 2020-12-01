Free Tablets to Students Latest News: Government will give free tablets to students in this state

Haryana government to give tablets free of cost to students of class 8 to 12 of government schools: Due to Corona virus infection, the Haryana State Government has decided to give free tablets to students of government schools from class 8th to 12th. Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: PM Modi meets online with three teams making vaccines

According to the official release of an important decision of the Haryana government, “Boys and girls studying in class 12th to 8th in class of government schools belonging to all categories including unreserved class, scheduled caste, backward class as well as minority community” The decision to provide tablets so that they can take advantage of digital education. Also Read – Delhi COVID-19 Cases Update: 4,906 new Corona in Delhi, beyond Total Death toll 9000

The Haryana government has decided to distribute free tablets to students on the lines of the library scheme, under which the tablet will be the property of the government. Students have to return the tablet after completing 12th standard. Also Read – Corona India Latest Update: Nearly 500 people died of corona in 24 hours, number of infected reached 94 lakhs

The government said that all these tablets will have digital books along with pre-study related material like test, video and other material. The content will be according to the syllabus of government schools.