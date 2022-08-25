Free VPN: which ones you can trust and which ones you can’t

The concept of ‘free VPN’ provokes resentment and skepticism in many users, and this is certainly understandable: many of them do not deliver what they promise, providing user privacy protection that is certainly insufficient. Or an arbitrary limitation of the speed or the number of available servers. After all, if you don’t pay anything, they don’t owe you anything…





…although worse is when you pay nothing and, in return, you yourself become the product: in several cases, this class of services have displayed unethical practices, when not directly malicious. Even when these VPNs belong to big companies. Since you put all your web traffic, decrypted and readable, in their hands, trusting the first VPN that comes your way is potentially disastrous.

Many of us still remember the scandal caused by the discovery that the then very popular and free VPN Hola, which used the hook to access geographically restricted content, used our bandwidth for use by users of Luminati, their paid VPN. Everything was blown up when this second service was used to build a botnet and launch a DDoS attack. Be careful because Hello, is it still active today?.

There are good options, you just have to inform yourself

However, there are certainly VPN services that, either by the proven track record, either for having been willing to submit to external auditsthey can remove mistrust from us and decide to bet on them, even if their performance does not reach the level of some payment options.

Whether you bet on one of our recommendations, or if you decide to try another option, you should ask yourself a series of questions before you start browsing with any free VPN:

What is your business model? Check which company develops it and analyze what their reputation is, and how other products they offer work. Also, you have to assess how specifically that company monetizes its free VPN : to attract users to other services? to sell your data?

What functionality does it offer me? Document yourself well about what limitations each VPN software you think of installing on your computer imposes on you: you have to be clear What do you give up by opting for that service and not for a paid one? . And, on the contrary, make sure what other services or functionalities are provided apart from the tunneling of online traffic.

What data does it collect? The Terms and Conditions section of the web pages, and/or the license agreements of the software installers (that which we always pass by with ‘click on Accept’) can give clues in this regard: they are usually legal texts that encourage little reading, but it never hurts to keep an eye on them. Also, the more privacy that registration in the service provides, the more privacy concern it will indicate.

Knowing that, let’s proceed to make some suggestions:

ProtonVPN





Before dedicating itself to developing VPN software, Proton was already the provider of the renowned ProtonMail secure email service, founded in 2013 by three CERN engineers (those of the hadron collider) after leaks by Edward Snowden. Its headquarters are in Switzerland for avoid being under the jurisdiction of the USA and/or the European Union, which is more invasive of privacy.

Focusing now on the free version of its VPN service, it is one of the best rated by users since its launch: without limitation of amount of data (something very rare when we talk about free services)with a fairly acceptable speed (although variable, since it prioritizes its paying users) and helps preserve privacy by not requiring a login.

The bad news? That only offers three locations for their servers (Japan, United States and Netherlands), which has P2P downloads blocked and only allows one device to be used every time.

Hide.me

Hide.me is already known among users of web proxies (no, they are not the same as a VPN), but it also offers free and paid VPNs. This last option has several restrictions: only 5 locations out of 50, only one connected device at a time, and a 10GB data limitation per month (not long ago it was only 2 GB).

The good? That does not limit speed to free users (although, even so, it is smaller than that of Proton VPN, for example), and that promises not to store personal data logs.

Windscribe

Windscribe’s paid option is one of the most popular in its field… and the free one is three-quarters as much. Both share the same privacy policies, which is already a positive thing. The connection speed is somewhat unstable, but it allows 10 GB of monthly data, up to 10 locations for your servers, and does not store personal data records. Unlike the other alternatives on this list, adds an ad blocker and a firewall to its VPN functionality.

TunnelBear





another one of the classics from the world of free VPNs, TunnelBear belongs to a great company well known among fans of cybersecurity: McAfee. Some time ago it was not available in Spain, but that has now changed – obviously, if not, we would not be recommending it.

Account, yes, with a great and obvious limitation, that of the number of MB (yes, MB, not ‘GB’) monthly: only 500, which makes it an option for occasional use or for users with little intensive use of the Internet.

It offers several servers spread over 6 countries, a fairly high average speed, great ease of use and the Vigilant Mode function, which allows automatically block any suspicious content if it detects that we have lost, even occasionally, the protection of the VPN connection.

WARP





WARP is owned by Cloudflare, one of the largest cloud infrastructure providers on the entire Internet, and those responsible for a very popular and recommended free DNS service: 1.1.1.1.. In fact, we can use your app to use only this service, without actually activating the VPN.

It focuses on very efficiently hiding our connections (encrypting both the data and the DNS requests) from our Internet provider or from anyone who may be ‘spying’, but, on the contrary, it does not serve to hide IP protections or to access content with geographical blocks. It is extremely easy to use and has no complications to set up exceptions for certain applications do not tunnel your traffic through the VPN.

