Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice servers to shutdown on PS Vita very soon

They are two of the most beloved titles for the PlayStation laptop, and they bear the signature of Sony.

Sony confirmed a few days ago the closure of the servers of two of the games most loved by the public of PS Vita. We talk about Freedom Wars and Souls Sacrifice, which according to the hardware manufacturer will say goodbye to its online functions the Dec. 24, at least as far as Japan is concerned.

The company wanted to thank the players of both adventures for their support since their respective launch in June and March 2014 respectively, ensuring that their current owners will be able to continue enjoying the game offline.

Both Freedom Wars and Souls Sacrifice were signed by Sony Japan Studio, a team completely restructured at the beginning of this year by PlayStation, demonstrating everything that the latest portable bet of the multinational could be capable of.

Thus, Freedom Wars offered the public an experience focused on action and cooperation between players in which they had to travel to a futuristic world with mystical creatures, which resulted in very exciting, entertaining and colorful battles. For its part, Souls Sacrifice gave us an action RPG with epic and fast-paced combats, which in 2014 had an extended edition that is valid until today.

With the goodbye of both games PS Vita little by little the lights go out. In fact, in spring it was news the closing of the PlayStation Store of the notebook, a decision that was reversed from Sony after the wave of criticism from developers and players.

