Freeform Renews ‘All the pieces’s Gonna Be Okay,’ ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ – Variety

Freeform introduced a variety of programming information on Tuesday.

For starters, the Disney-owned cabler has renewed the freshman comedy “All the pieces’s Gonna Be Okay” in addition to the freshman drama “Motherland: Fort Salem.”

“All the pieces’s Gonna Be Okay” is created, government produced and stars Josh Thomas. It follows Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who’s pressured to boost his two teenage half-sisters, one among whom is on the autism spectrum, after the premature loss of life of their father.

The collection additionally stars Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison and Maeve Press. It’s produced and distributed internationally by Avalon. Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte function government producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner government producing for Avalon. Moreover, “Please Like Me” collaborator Thomas Ward reunites with Thomas as co-executive producer.

“Motherland” is about in an alternate, present-day America the place witches ended their persecution over 300 years in the past by reducing a cope with the U.S. authorities to struggle for his or her nation with supernatural techniques and weapons. The collection stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. Renee has been upped to collection common for Season 2. The present is written and created by Eliot Laurence, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick as government producers. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller can even function government producers on the collection.

Freeform additionally introduced that “The Daring Sort” would return June 11 to renew its fourth season, which was placed on maintain by the manufacturing shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally airing this summer season is the beforehand introduced restricted collection “Love within the Time of Corona” from “Good Hassle’s” Joanna Johnson. The present will begun manufacturing this summer season for an August debut.

The community then introduced that it was shifting three of its reveals to 2021, possible once more because of the coronavirus manufacturing shutdown. “Grown-ish” will return subsequent yr to proceed its third season, whereas “Good Hassle” will debut its third season subsequent yr as effectively. The beforehand introduced collection “Merciless Summer time,” previously “Final Summer time” will debut in 2021. “Cloak & Dagger” alum Olivia Holt co-starring. The drama takes place over three summers within the ’90s when an exquisite and in style teen goes lacking, and a seemingly unrelated lady transforms from a candy and awkward outlier to the preferred lady on the town, ultimately turning into probably the most despised individual in America. Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano star alongside Holt. “Merciless Summer time” comes from eOne and government producers Bert V. Royal, with Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and government produces the pilot.

Lastly, constructing off of profitable programming blocks like “31 Nights of Halloween” and “25 Days of Christmas,” Freeform will launch its latest programming block, “Summer time Singalong” in summer season 2021. It is going to function a variety of film musicals, together with the community premiere of Disney’s live-action movie “Aladdin.”

(Pictured: “All the pieces’s Gonna Be Okay”)