Freeform Taps Kristen Andersen as Communications VP – Variety

Kristen Andersen is returning to Walt Disney Tv after stints at Shondaland and Netflix.

The exec has been tapped as Freeform’s new vice chairman of communications, that means she’s going to spearhead the Disney-owned community’s company and shopper media relations, with oversight of program publicity, business relations, awards outreach and expertise relations.

Andersen’s appointment was introduced by Tricia Melton, senior vice chairman of Advertising, Artistic and Model, who’s including communications to her purview and to whom Andersen will report. Information of Andersen’s rent comes three weeks after Freeform president Tom Ascheim left the cable community for an govt position at Warner Bros.

“Kristen jumped proper into the position, beginning on March 16, the primary day of shelter in place, and shortly proved to be a collaborative, inventive and strategic govt,” mentioned Melton. “Her impeccable observe document and dedication to Freeform’s future success can be crucially necessary on this extremely aggressive ecosystem. We’re actually excited to have her on board and know she’s going to make an indelible mark on one among Walt Disney Tv’s most dynamic and critically acclaimed manufacturers.”

Andersen’s new position may also entail managing all press-facing particular occasions together with the annual Freeform Summit. She joins Freeform from Netflix, the place she led campaigns for the nature documentary collection “Our Planet,” amongst different reveals.

Her rent marks a return to the Disney TV umbrella, as she beforehand served as director of publicity for ABC, launching a number of the community’s greatest franchises together with “Scandal” and “ Get Away with Homicide.” These Shondaland collaborations foreshadowed her departure for Shonda Rhimes’ firm in 2016, the place she took on the newly created position of vice chairman, Advertising and Communications.

“I’m excited to be again with Walt Disney Tv main the gifted and passionate communications workforce at Freeform,” Andersen mentioned in a press release. “The community has a transparent imaginative and prescient and understands each the facility of their content material and the facility of their viewers. They excel at being inclusive, daring and entertaining, and I stay up for constructing on all their successes up to now and driving their enterprise ahead in a significant means.”

Previous to Shondaland and ABC, Andersen labored at Bravo, the place she orchestrated the launch of “The Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Actual Housewives of New Jersey” and “Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen.” Whereas at ABC, she additionally managed publicity for a number of seasons of “Gray’s Anatomy” and “Dancing with the Stars.”