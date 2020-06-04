Freeform’s Tricia Melton Joins Tom Ascheim at Warner Bros. – Variety

Tricia Melton is becoming a member of her former Freeform boss Tom Ascheim at Warner Bros.

The advertising and marketing vet has been tapped as the brand new chief advertising and marketing officer of Warner Bros.’ world youngsters, younger adults and classics division. She’s going to as soon as once more report back to Ascheim, who’s becoming a member of the corporate as president to supervise the identical departments.

Information of Melton’s appointment was introduced by Warner Bros. chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

“Tricia is inventive, strategic and forward of the curve on the subject of innovation in advertising and marketing,” mentioned Sarnoff. “We’ll look to her experience and expertise to assist us form our total messaging and shopper outreach as we formally launch a unified youngsters, younger adults and classics enterprise at Warner Bros. We’ve such an excellent assortment of manufacturers and IP, and I can’t watch for Tom and Tricia to get began and assist take us to the following stage.”

In her new function, Melton will lead the worldwide advertising and marketing and model technique for the brand new division, which encompasses Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim and Boomerang, in addition to the TV facet of Warner Bros. Animation and Turner Traditional Films. She takes over the Cartoon Community, Grownup Swim and Boomerang reigns from Michael Ouweleen, who was lately promoted to president of Grownup Swim. Melton can be accountable for all advertising and marketing points, together with model administration, inventive, social and integrations, throughout all platforms.

“I’m excited to be becoming a member of this new division made up of a few of the most iconic leisure manufacturers on this planet,” mentioned Melton. “I’m like a child in a large content material sweet retailer, thrilled at the chance to work with these gifted groups and revolutionary content material creators. I’m honored that I get to now champion and assist develop the following chapter of those legendary manufacturers.”