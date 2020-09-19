Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested for giving secret information related to defense to Chinese intelligence agency

new Delhi: Delhi Police said on Friday that it has arrested a freelance journalist in connection with a case under the Government Secrets Act, from which confidential documents related to defense have been recovered. Sharma has been arrested under the official secret act for giving sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence agency. Also Read – Delhi riot: 10 thousand page charge sheet filed against these 15 people by police

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma (pic 1) arrested under Official Secrets Act for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. A Chinese woman & her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/8cDHbwcFtB
– ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Police said that Rajiv was arrested on 14 September and produced before the magistrate the next day. He has been taken into police custody for 6 days. His bail plea is listed in Patiala House court for 22 September.