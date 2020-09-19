Entertainment

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested for giving secret information related to defense to Chinese intelligence agency

September 19, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: Delhi Police said on Friday that it has arrested a freelance journalist in connection with a case under the Government Secrets Act, from which confidential documents related to defense have been recovered. Sharma has been arrested under the official secret act for giving sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence agency. Also Read – Delhi riot: 10 thousand page charge sheet filed against these 15 people by police

Rajiv Sharma, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Some secret documents related to defense have been found from his (Rajiv) pass. Investigation into the matter is going on and detailed information will be shared later. ” Also Read – Arrest of cheating more than 2,500 people, used to commit fraud in a smart way

Delhi Police said, Freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma has been arrested under the official secret act for giving sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence agency. A Chinese woman and her Nepali colleague have also been arrested for giving her large sums of money through shell companies.

Police said that Rajiv was arrested on 14 September and produced before the magistrate the next day. He has been taken into police custody for 6 days. His bail plea is listed in Patiala House court for 22 September.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment