Freema Agyeman’s Martha Jones almost appeared in The Sarah Jane Adventures

The current spate of Physician Who fan watchalongs have already yielded all types of recent insights – and yesterday’s reside tweeting occasion for collection four episodes The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish supplied but extra new revelations.

Freema Agyeman, who performed the tenth Physician’s companion Martha Jones in collection 3 (and returned for the collection four finale), claimed that there had been plans for her character to look in spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The present which noticed the late Elisabeth Sladen reprise her function because the title character, ran for 5 collection on CBBC from 2007 to 2011.

Writing about Sladen, who additionally appeared in The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish, Agyeman tweeted, “Elizabeth Sladen. Stunning girl. Inside & out.

“There have been plans for Martha to look in The Sarah Jane Adventures. I’d’ve adored the chance to work alongside this girl. So full of sophistication & grace. Gone from this temporal dimension however by no means forgotten.”

Though Martha by no means did seem in The Sarah Jane Adventures, she did play a component in the opposite main Physician Who spin-off present from the Russell T Davies period, Torchwood – making visitor appearances in the second collection of the hit present.

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish had been the newest in an extended line of fan favorite Physician Who episodes to be given the watchalong remedy – with others having included the 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Physician and collection 5 episode Vincent and the Physician – and the mission doesn’t look set to cease any time quickly.