Freespire 8.0, the distribution based on Ubuntu Linux that is committed to including Google services at the request of its users

Since last Sunday, version 8.0 of the Freespire GNU / Linux distribution is available, currently developed by the PC / OpenSystems LLC company on the basis of the popular Ubuntu.

In origin, Freespire was born as a community version of Linspire (following the RHEL / Fedora or SUSE / OpenSUSE model); Linspire, a distribution born with the name of LindowsOS, was released with mission to attract Windows users offering both a similar interface as well as Win32 software emulation tools.

Nevertheless, that primal approach did not triumph between users neither in its commercial nor in the community version, and both distributions were in limbo for a decade, until their creators decided to bring them back in 2018, releasing Freespire 3.0.

Freespire doesn’t know what she wants to be when she grows up

Since then, the distribution had been updated regularly, completely forgetting your old approach Windows-like and focusing on offering a stable, complete and – above all – 100% free desktop system: that is, lacking by default of proprietary components (both applications and drivers or codecs).

This approach was maintained until Freespire 7.0, launched in October 2020. But in the following versions (7.5 and 7.7) they decided to dispense with that hallmark to introduce a single but significant exception: replace the Chromium browser with its proprietary ‘twin’, Google Chrome.

As late as July they argued that “since we are talking about Freespire, our community support compilation, we do not embed anyone’s specific web applications (read: Google, Microsoft) in distribution. “But with its latest update, that focus keeps blurring:

“Once again we have let the users decide; they have spoken, and we have included all the most requested Google services; Calendar, Documents and Gmail.”

Also on an aesthetic level, Freespire continues to look for its identity: it started by betting on the KDE Plasma desktop, but its latest versions have the sober and light XFCE

If it weren’t for the absence of emulators, we might think that, little by little, Freespire seems to be turning from being an attempt to attract Windows users to trying do the same with Android. Nevertheless, on their release note they keep betting on their ‘99% free ‘approach:

“In line with our goal of keeping the distribution as close as possible to the definition of ‘free software’ that we can get to, no proprietary codecs or multimedia drivers are enabled, rather they are available. [opcionalmente] through the repositories “.

This is the list of featured software provided by its developers:

XFCE Desktop 4.16

Kernel 5.4.0-91 LTS

Google Chrome 96

Ice SSB

Kpatience

Dreamchess

Gmail

Google Docs

Google Drive

Google Calendar

Google Translate

Google News

Kolourpaint

Video Player

Rhythmbox

In this note, the creators of Freespire provide a link to the ISO file of its latest version, which we can burn to a DVD or a bootable USB device, a task for which there is a wide range of software available.