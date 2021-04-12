Fremantle Acquires 100% of Israeli Producer Abot Hameiri

Fremantle has taken full possession of Abot Hameiri, the Israeli manufacturing firm behind worldwide drama hit “Shtisel” and unique codecs “Energy Couple” and “Hear Me, Love Me, See Me.”

Abot Hameiri can also be the Israeli producer for world codecs akin to “Bought Expertise,” “Survivor” and “The X Issue.” The latter will return on Reshet 13 this summer time with Simon Cowell as a decide – the primary time “The X Issue’s” creator has served as a decide in a rustic outdoors of the U.S. and the U.Ok.

Fremantle is upping the 51% stake that it acquired in Abot Hameiri in 2016 to purchase 100% of the Tel Aviv- primarily based firm, which was based in 2006 and is headed by Eitan Abot and Man Hameiri.

“It’s been a terrific 5 years collectively,” Hameiri informed Selection. “Buying 100% is proof of Fremantle’s perception within the firm, and that the corporate is way from reaching its potential. Now it will be simpler to succeed in its potential – to dare extra, to take extra threat on each entrance with one robust proprietor.”

He mentioned working with a world agency like Fremantle had helped Abot Hameiri to take its home-grown codecs and scripted exhibits to the worldwide market.

“Energy Couple,” for instance, is now produced in 14 markets and “Hear Me, Love Me, See Me” has chalked up format offers in 12 markets up to now. In 2020, Abot Hameiri launched its newest actuality courting format, “Discover Me Any individual To Love,” which premiered on Reshet 13 and was recommissioned for a second season.

Abot Hameiri can also be a rising scripted producer. Season three of “Shtisel” just lately launched internationally on Netflix, whereas “The Attaché” just lately premiered on streaming platforms together with Starzplay in Europe and Acorn TV within the U.S.

Different scripted initiatives in growth embrace “Bibi,” a high-end TV collection on the life of the Israeli chief Benjamin Netanyahu written by “John Adams” screenwriter Kirk Ellis, in addition to “Prisoner X,” a drama collection primarily based on the true story of Mossad recruit Ben Zygier. Hameiri mentioned “very robust worldwide abilities” are connected to its scripted slate, with out revealing particulars.

The Attache

Courtesy of Fremantle

CBS Studios is behind a U.S. remake of “Shtisel”, which is being directed Kenneth Lonergan, greatest recognized for his Oscar-winning drama “Manchester By the Sea.”

Trying forward Hameiri has massive worldwide ambitions with Fremantle’s backing, mentioned Hameiri, who additionally burdened that the native Israeli market stays “tremendous vital” to the corporate. Hameiri is answerable for the producer’s worldwide enterprise, whereas Eitan Abot is in cost of exercise in Israel.

Hameiri has saved busy through the COVID-19 pandemic, producing the third season of “Shtisel” in addition to “Energy Couple” and “Survivor.”

Israel has led the world in phrases of vaccinations, with over 60% of adults having acquired one dose and over 50% having getting two jabs. “Life in the previous couple of weeks has actually received again to regular, which proves the vaccine does work,” mentioned Hameiri.

Because of this, the corporate is now gearing as much as shoot “The X Issue” in entrance of a full studio viewers in July.

“The potential of the IP, of the tales and of the expertise which the group at Abot Hameiri convey collectively is large,” mentioned Andrea Scrosati, chief working officer at Fremantle.

“I’ve little doubt,” he added,”that the unbelievable success the corporate has loved in Israel and internationally will proceed to develop globally, due to the continued assist and interplay with our groups in world leisure, world scripted and distribution.”

The acquisition of Abot Hameiri types half of Fremantle’s wider technique to spend money on manufacturing corporations all over the world to supply artistic concepts, associate with new expertise and improve capabilities in native markets.

The deal will see Abot Hameiri sit alongside different Fremantle labels such Danish scripted label Miso, Dutch label Fiction Valley, Italian producers Wildside and The Condo, and French label Kwai, amongst others.