Fremantle Taps WME’s Raffaella de Angelis For Literary Acquisitions Role

“The Younger Pope” producer-distributor Fremantle has employed WME’s Raffaella de Angelis to guide literary acquisitions for its international drama division.

De Angelis may even lend her experience to Fremantle’s improvement and manufacturing outfit The Condo, which is headed by “My Sensible Good friend” govt producer Lorenzo Mieli, in addition to “True Detective” govt producer Richard Brown’s Passenger Footage, with whom Fremantle has an unique multi-year deal.

Based mostly in London, de Angelis will report into Christian Vesper, Fremantle’s govt VP and inventive director for international drama.

At WME, de Angelis was worldwide literary agent and accomplice, working with such celebrated authors as Alice Munro, Mohsin Hamd, Jhumpa Lahiri, Lauren Groff, Jonathan Lethem, Petina Gappah, Chiara Barzini, Suketu Mehta, Timothy Snyder and Eric Schlosser, in addition to on worldwide bestsellers resembling Daniel James Brown’s “The Boys In The Boat” and Paul Kalanithi’s “When Breath Turns into Air.”

She has had earlier stints at ICM, Maria B. Campbell Associates, Warner Bros. and The William Morris Company.

De Angelis mentioned: “I can’t wait to seek out literary materials for Richard Brown at Passenger and Lorenzo Mieli at The Condo, two of essentially the most visionary producers within the present high-end drama house, in addition to for Fremantle international drama’s group of dynamic and multilingual producers.”

Vesper added: “Raffaella’s literary expertise and eye for a incredible story is unrivalled. She will likely be an unimaginable addition to Fremantle’s international drama household, working carefully with our unimaginable companions Passenger and The Condo to seek out literary gems that can ultimately develop into excellent drama collection.”