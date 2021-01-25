Fremantle, Ukraine, 1+1 Settle Dispute Over ‘Masked Singer’ Adaptation

A dispute over a “Masked Singer” adaptation between Fremantle, Ukrainian broadcaster Ukraine and its native competitor 1+1 Media has lastly been resolved.

Battle arose after 1+1 broadcast “Maskarad” (“Masquerade”) in October, main Ukraine to accuse its rival of pirating “The Masked Singer,” format, for which it had bought adaptation rights from Fremantle. The worldwide hit format is owned by Korean producer MBC and licensed to Ukraine by Fremantle.

1+1 countered that “Maskarad” was in truth an adaptation of Romanian Antena TV Group’s “Mysteries within the Highlight,” one other costumed competitors present that includes celebrities. Unable to agree, the events sought recourse with FRAPA (Format Recognition and Safety Affiliation), the affiliation devoted to the safety of codecs.

In December, FRAPA discovered that “Maskarad” and “The Masked Singer” had been 73% comparable. In accordance with FRAPA pointers, the similarities want to achieve 80% earlier than it’s thought-about a replica.

On Monday, the events launched an announcement, saying: “Fremantle, TV channel Ukraine and 1+1 Media have reached a settlement over their dispute surrounding the variations of ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘Mysteries within the Highlight.’ Phrases have been agreed to make sure that the 2 codecs are clearly differentiated, with any future collection of each exhibits now adhering to strict format guidelines.”

Underneath the settlement settlement, 1+1 has agreed that any future seasons of “Maskarad” observe format guidelines to obviously differentiate it from “The Masked Singer.” These embrace showcasing a higher 123 of skills — dance, comedy, circus, drama — and not more than 50% of the masked performers in every episode can have singing as their act.

Different agreed modifications embrace rising the variety of celebrities that should unmask in every episode (no less than two) and altering the way in which that the panels are given clues concerning the id of the masked contestant, so that there’s much less reliance on the superstar giving clues in a digitally altered voice.

On their half, Ukraine has agreed to make sure that its variations of “The Masked Singer” don’t incorporate key parts of “Mysteries within the Highlight,” corresponding to two competing panels or episodes that includes a mixture of totally different skills.

As agreed by all events, Ukraine will broadcast its “The Masked Singer” adaptation in winter 2021, whereas 1+1 Media will air the second season of “Mysteries within the Highlight” adaptation “Maskarad” in fall 2021.

The information was first reported by TBI.