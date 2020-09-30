Fremantle’s Sarah Doole to Lead Studiocanal’s Red Production Company

Studiocanal has employed Sarah Doole to lead its Manchester-based Red Production Company as CEO.

Doole takes over from Nicola Shindler. She’s going to oversee Red’s improvement and manufacturing slate within the U.Okay. and work with Studiocanal’s administration staff to drive the corporate’s U.Okay. and worldwide progress technique. She will even be accountable for increasing Red’s artistic expertise roster to ship new tasks, and fostering additional collaboration inside the Studiocanal group.

Doole will begin on Oct. 5. She was previously Fremantle’s director of world drama, a place she held since 2013. Whereas there, she oversaw a portfolio of high-end worldwide scripted tasks that embody the “Deutschland” trilogy, “The Younger Pope”, “My Good Good friend” and “The Salisbury Poisonings.” Prior to Fremantle, Doole was artistic director of drama and head of indie drama at BBC Worldwide, the place her roster of reveals included “Sherlock,” “Gavin & Stacey” and “Name the Midwife.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah as she takes the helm at Red Production Company, one of many main producers within the U.Okay.,” mentioned Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh. “Her artistic drive and distinctive scripted expertise make her the proper alternative for this vital function. We now have massive ambitions for Red and we all know Sarah will assist the corporate step up to the following stage to turn into a good stronger worldwide participant.”

“I’m delighted to be becoming a member of Red which has a second-to-none portfolio of drama productions,” mentioned Doole. “I’m so wanting ahead to working with the Red staff and, with the assist of Studiocanal, to creating a variety of recent, numerous and inclusive storytelling to sit below the large Red umbrella.”

Marsh added: “I would love to take this chance to thank Nicola Shindler for her excellent contribution to Red Production and our enterprise.”

Shindler stepped down from Red to launch a brand new scripted label at ITV Studios.

In August, Doole introduced the launch of Sow the Seed, an incubator firm specializing in new expertise and under-represented voices, bringing ingenious manufacturing strategies and worldwide storytelling to market throughout genres and platforms. She is presently in superior talks to carry the corporate into the Studiocanal fold to be an incubation hub.

Reveals produced by Red embody “Years and Years” and “Harlan Coben’s The Stranger.”