French Crowds Rally in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter Protests – Variety

Greater than 20,000 individuals took the streets of Paris, France, to help Black Lives Matter protests and demand justice for Adama Traoré, a younger black man who, like George Floyd, was killed because of suspected police brutality in July 2016.

Shouting “no justice, no peace,” the demonstrators gathered in entrance of the French capital’s courtroom home and known as for the top of racism and impunity. The protest had not been approved by the prefect of Paris because of the ban on gatherings of greater than 10 individuals throughout the coronavirus disaster. Though it began peacefully, a number of incidents and clashes with police have been later reported. Comparable protests have been additionally staged in different cities throughout the nation, together with Lille.

On Monday, some peaceable protesters from the French anti-racism group SOS Racisme and different associations additionally gathered close to the U.S. embassy in Paris in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

For the reason that killing of George Floyd and the upheaval it has sparked, individuals in France have drawn parallels to the case of Traoré, who was 24 when he died at a police station in a Parisian suburb two hours after being arrested as he was driving his bike along with his brother. His household instantly filed a wrongful loss of life grievance, however confronted many obstacles.

The protest was staged on Tuesday after a medical-judicial report commissioned by Traoré’s household dominated that the reason for Traoré’s loss of life was asphyxiation. This report contradicts three earlier consultants’ studies which had mentioned that the younger man suffered from a coronary heart illness or an infection.

On prime of getting wall-to-wall protection in French media, the Paris protest gathered help from a number of high-profile native stars, notably Omar Sy, who lives in L.A., and Franck Gastambide.

Sy posted a video of the protest with a be aware saying “The France who loves, the France we love.”

France has seen many instances of police brutality which have led to widespread riots. The Oscar-nominated movie “Les Miserables,” directed by Ladj Ly, was really impressed by the 2005 French riots, a three-week interval of civil unrest that started after two youngsters, Zyed Benna et Bouna Traoré, died in police custody.