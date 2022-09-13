French film director Jean-Luc Godard, father of the Nouvelle Vague, has died

Jean-Luc Godard (Shutterstock)

French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godardone of the fathers of the Nouvelle Vague, He died on Tuesday at the age of 91..

The information did not disclose the causes of the death of this “total filmmaker of a thousand lives”, who leaves behind “a career strewn with masterpieces and misunderstandings”.

His filmography includes 131 titles such as director (many of them short films and documentaries) between 1955 and 2018, in a long and brilliant film career that includes 76 award nominations, with 51 awards.

Godard, born in Paris in December 1930, began in the world of cinema as a critic in the 1950s in various specialized magazines.

In parallel, he began to shoot some short films, in which he had as collaborators other young people such as Éric Rohmer or François Truffaut, who were going to create what would become known as the Nouvelle Vague.

But it was “Breathless” (“At the end of the escape” in Spanish) in 1959, with Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo as protagonists, the film that launched him to fame to become one of the founding works of this movement.

From then on, he alternated successes and failures at the box office, although he was always highly respected by critics and his actors, and very frequent in nominations for film awards. From the mid-1960s he entered a very political and experimental cinema.

His films launched Jean-Paul Belmondo to stardom, and his controversial Christmas play “Je vous salue, Marie” (“I greet you, Mary”) made headlines when it was criticized by Pope John Paul II in 1985.

For a few years he also focused on documentaries until he returned to commercial cinema with “First name, Carmen”, in 1983.

His last works were two short films and a documentary, “The Image Book”, all from 2018.

Among the awards he received are a honorary oscara Palme d’Or special y two French honorary Caesarsawards that paid tribute to a very special career.

Godard worked with the best actors of the time, such as Belmondo, Alain Delon, Eddie Constantine, Jean-Pierre Léaud or Anna Karina, his muse during the first half of the 1960s and to whom he was married for a few years.

(With information from EFE and AP)

