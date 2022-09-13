French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard passed away: know his most important films and where to see them

Franco-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard listens to a question during the press conference for his film “Notre Musique”. (REUTERS)

French-Swiss filmmaker Jean-Luc Godardone of the fathers of the New waveHe died on Tuesday at the age of 91. The information did not disclose the causes of the death of this “total filmmaker of a thousand lives”, who leaves a career strewn with masterpieces and misunderstandings, but always with a search to tell something new and different.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

His filmography includes more than 100 titles as a director (many of them shorts and documentaries) between 1955 and 2018, in a long and brilliant film career that has 76 award nominations and 51 wins, but above all an indelible legacy since he contributed to the narrative revolution of the 1950s and 1960s as well as an eternal influence.

Shutterstock

DEVELOPING NEWS….