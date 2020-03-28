French Government Extends Lockdown For Two More Weeks

France, one of many European international locations hardest hit by Covid-19, can be on lockdown for at the very least two extra weeks.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe introduced Friday that the nation’s lockdown, first rolled out on March 17, can be prolonged till April 15.

Philippe mentioned restrictions could possibly be prolonged additional, relying on the “sanitary state of affairs.” France presently has 13,904 folks affected by coronavirus who’re hospitalized, together with 3,375 sufferers in important situation, of which 1,300 are from the Ile-de-France area the place Paris is positioned, in keeping with Le Monde newspaper.

To this point, 1,696 folks have died from coronavirus in France. The federal government has expressed nice concern over the truth that hospitals are saturated and intensive care beds are already working out, whereas the pandemic has not but reached a peak.

In the meantime, the French movie trade has been fighting the implications of a widespread shutdown of theaters, in addition to movie and TV shoots.

The tradition minister handed a decree final week to permit the Nationwide Movie Board (CNC) to tweak the window launch coverage for films that have been in theaters as of March 14. These movies could have the choice of bypassing theaters and being launched elsewhere, together with streaming providers.

The Nationwide Movie Board has additionally arrange some measures to assist trade professionals by giving them entry to loans and delaying deadlines on tax funds, on prime of overlaying the majority of workers’s partial unemployment indemnities. French producers have additionally been lobbying the federal government and the Nationwide Movie Board to have insurance coverage firms change their insurance policies to supply protection for coronavirus losses.