French Montana Accused of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Woman

An nameless girl sued Moroccan-American rapper French Montana on Thursday, alleging that she was given alcohol and raped throughout a celebration on the artist’s residence in Hidden Hills, Calif. two years in the past.

The girl — recognized solely as Jane Doe — states that she blacked out and was sexually assaulted whereas she was incapacitated. In keeping with the swimsuit, the lady believes that Montana was one of the boys who got here into the bed room and assaulted her.

She additionally accuses Mansour Bennouna — Montana’s purported enterprise associate and “right-hand man” — of sexually assaulting her.

Doe sued Montana, 35, below his authorized title, Karim Kharbouch, and his firm, Coke Boys Data, alleging that the corporate promotes a picture of ingesting, drug-taking and sexual misconduct.

“Alcohol fueled rape was a foreseeable threat of the best way that Employer Defendants carried out enterprise but they took no steps to mitigate the danger of alcohol abuse or sexual assault,” the grievance alleges.

In keeping with the swimsuit, Doe was invited to a recording studio on March 28, 2018, the place Bennouna and Montana have been working whereas ingesting and taking medication. Montana allegedly took an curiosity within the girl and invited her to his home in Hidden Hills.

She and another girls arrived on the residence round 6 a.m., based on the swimsuit, and have been furnished with alcohol. A couple of half hour later, she determined she needed to depart, however the two males urged her to take a shot. She didn’t wish to, however took the shot anyway, after which blacked out, based on the swimsuit.

In keeping with the swimsuit, she remembers being in a bed room, whereas a number of males got here out and in. She mentioned she was incapacitated and unable to provide consent. She mentioned she regained consciousness round 1:30 p.m., and realized that Bennouna was holding her and rubbing towards her.

She had ache in her pelvis, and was hysterical as a result of she believed she had been raped whereas intoxicated, based on the swimsuit. She left the home and went to the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Panorama Metropolis for a rape equipment, the swimsuit states, which confirmed the presence of semen. She mentioned she additionally went to the police.

The swimsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Courtroom. Doe is represented by Maryann P. Gallagher and Torsten Bassell.

Montana was born in Morocco and moved together with his household to the New York Metropolis borough of the Bronx when he was a teen. He launched his first mixtape in 2007 and has adopted with a number of albums through the years, working with Diddy (with whom he signed a joint-venture file deal), Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky and others. He was shot within the head outdoors a Bronx recording studio in 2003 and hospitalized for a number of weeks.