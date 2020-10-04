French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 3rd October

Novak Djokovic is again within the thick of issues on the French Open 2020 as he takes on Daniel Elahi Galan within the third spherical at this time.

The Serbian star has cruised by way of the early rounds of the event to push himself firmly into rivalry for the title.

Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas are additionally in motion at this time because the top-seeded males proceed to show their price at Roland Garros.

On the ladies’s facet of the draw, No.4 seed Sofia Kenin continues to go alongside easily and can see a very alternative to assert one other Grand Slam with Serena Williams injured and a number of other excessive profile girls out of the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total French Open 2020 schedule forward of at this time’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

Chosen courts. Classes begin at 10am UK time until specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Daniel Altmaier (GER) v Matteo Berrettini (7) (ITA)

Irini Bara (ROM) v Sofia Kenin (4) (BEL)

Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Patricia Maria Tig (ROM)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Daniel Elahi Galan (ECU)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

Roberto Bautista Agut (10) (ESP) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP)

Aljaz Bedene (SVN) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE)

Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Danielle Collins (USA) v Garbine Muguruza (11) (ESP)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS)

Clara Burel (FRA) vs Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Grigor Dimitrov (18) (BUL) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Paula Baudosa (ESP) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

