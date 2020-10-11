French Open 2020 schedule | Order of Play – Sunday 11th October

The French Open 2020 reaches a dramatic conclusion at this time, with the match’s nail-biting ultimate matches happening on the Stade Roland-Garros all through the afternoon.

Titans of tennis Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet on the court docket as soon as once more for his or her 56th match collectively, however which legend will probably be taking dwelling yet one more Grand Slam title?

Whereas within the morning, the Girls’s Doubles competitors involves a head, with US participant Desirae Krawczyk teaming up with Chile’s Alexa Guarachi to tackle final 12 months’s champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic within the ultimate.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete French Open 2020 schedule forward of at this time’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Chosen courts. Occasions topic to alter.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Alexa Guarachi (CHL) [14] v Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) [2] – 10.30am

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] – 2pm

Take a look at our methods to watch the French Open 2020 information for additional particulars.