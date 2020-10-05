French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 4th October

Rafael Nadal is again in motion at present as he seeks a route via to the second week of the French Open 2020.

The Spanish famous person has made mild work of his opponents up to now within the match, and can hope to document a sweeping victory over unseeded US opponent Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Dominic Thiem – a real contender to dominate Roland Garros as soon as Nadal’s profession ultimately attracts to an in depth – can be in motion at present and can hope to fireplace a sign of intent.

On the ladies’s aspect, No.1 seed Simone Halep takes on Iga Swiatek for a spot within the second week of the match whereas No.5 seed Kiki Bertens will take to the courtroom towards Martina Trevisan.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total French Open 2020 schedule forward of at present’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Chosen courts. Periods begin at 10am UK time except specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Simone Halep (ROM) (1) v Iga Swiatek (POL)

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) (2)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) (3)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Kiki Bertens (NED) (5)

Alexander Zverev (GER) (6) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (12)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Nadia Podoroskia (ARG) v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

