French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 30th September

Rafael Nadal returns to the courtroom on the French Open 2020 as he goals to cross via the early rounds of the event with out drama.

The King of Clay faces unseeded American participant Mackenzie McDonald later at this time as soon as rain clears from Roland Garros.

Play has been delayed this morning, unusually so for the French Open, as a result of hostile circumstances – a end result of the competitors being performed later within the 12 months than ordinary.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams has pulled out of the event via damage, providing a giant likelihood for No.1 seed Simona Halep and No.3 seed Elina Svitolina who’re in motion throughout a busy day for the ladies’s draw.

Unseeded Coco Gauff returns to the courtroom after a first-round 6-3 6-3 victory over No.9 seed British star Johanna Konta.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total French Open 2020 schedule forward of at this time’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Chosen courts. Periods begin at 11:30am UK time (resulting from rain) except specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Elina Svitolina (3) (UKR) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Tsvetana Pironkova (BGR) v Serena Williams (6) (USA)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Rafael Nadal (2) (ESP)

Alexander Zverev (6) (GER) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

SUZANNE LENGLEN COURT

Stan Wawrinka (16) (SUI) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Jack Sock (USA) v Dominic Thiem (3) (AUT)

Simona Halep (1) (ROM) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

SIMONNE MATHIEU COURT

Victoria Azarenka (10) (BLR) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) v Diego Schwartzman (12) (ARG)

Benoit Paire (23) (FRA) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Coco Gauff (USA) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Try our tips on how to watch the French Open 2020 information for additional particulars.