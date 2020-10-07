French Open 2020 schedule | Order of Play – Wednesday 7th October

The French Open 2020 is boiling all the way down to the ultimate stretch with the quarter-finals happening right this moment.

Novak Djokovic is in motion in opposition to Pablo Carreno Busta, the identical match-up that led to the Serbian star being defaulted from the US Open final month.

The No.1 seed will probably be decided to shake recollections of Flushing Meadows out of his head with a assured victory over Carreno Busta who’s ranked No.17 seed for the match at Roland Garros.

One other attractive conflict will see rising star Andrey Rublev tackle Stefano Tsitsipas.

On the ladies’s facet of the draw, Sofia Kenin is aiming for the semi-finals throughout her conflict with US compatriot Danielle Collins, whereas Petra Kvitova is in motion in opposition to Laura Siegemund.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete French Open 2020 schedule forward of right this moment’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Chosen courts. Classes begin at 10am UK time until specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Laura Siegemund (GER) – 10:00am

Danielle Collins (USA) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA) – 12:40pm

Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE) – 1:40pm

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP) – 3:35pm

