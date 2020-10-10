French Open 2020 tennis | How to watch on TV and live stream

This 12 months’s French Open schedule reaches a nail-biting conclusion this weekend, with tennis titans Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic battling it out of their sixth Gram Slam closing, whereas unseeded participant Iga Światek takes on highest seed left, American participant Sofia Kenin within the Ladies’s Singles finals later at present.

The previous two weeks have seen a number of the most dramatic showdowns in French Open historical past, with Djokovic overcoming bodily harm to beat Pablo Carreno Busta within the quarter-finals, whereas Stefanos Tsitsipas received his battle with up-and-coming star Andrey Rublev earlier than shedding to Djokovic in yesterday’s semi-final.

Polish participant Światek has carried out outstandingly all through the match, stunning viewers by dispatching Nadia Podoroska within the semi-finals and setting her private finest in three of this 12 months’s Grand Slams – Australian Open, US Open and now the French Open.

In at present’s closing, the 19-year-old shall be dealing with Sofia Kenin, who defeated Petra Kvitová in Thursday’s semi-final and is on the verge of profitable her second Slam of the 12 months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to learn about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis match.

When is the French Open 2020?

The match began on Sunday twenty seventh September 2020 and runs till Sunday eleventh October 2020.

The place is the French Open 2020 held?

The match is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as typical.

It might not look the identical with out followers however the iconic clay courts ought to nonetheless present loads of drama.

French Open schedule

Classes begin at 10am UK time except specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Iga Światek (POL) v Sofia Kenin (USA) [4] – 2pm

Mate Pavić (HRV)/Bruno Soares (BRA) [7] v Kevin Krawietz (DEU)/Andreas Mies (DEU) [8] – 2pm

Try the total French Open schedule together with each match on each court docket.

How to watch and live stream French Open within the UK

Saturday tenth October

Eurosport 1 – 7:40am to 1:40pm / 1:55pm to 4:30pm / 4:45pm to 10pm

ITV4 – 1:30pm to 7.30pm

For data on how to obtain every channel, take a look at the small print beneath.