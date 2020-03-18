French Open to start seven days after US Open due to coronavirus postponement

The French Open will start simply seven days after the US Open ends following a dramatic reshuffle of the ATP and WTA calendars.

Event organisers at Roland Garros have confirmed the event is not going to go forward as deliberate on 24th Might and can as a substitute run from 20th September 2020 till 4th October 2020.

This implies the French Open can be staged simply seven days following the conclusion of the US Open.

A press release from event officers stated: “The present confinement measures have made it inconceivable for us to proceed with the dates initially deliberate.

“The entire world is affected by the general public well being disaster linked with COVID-19. So as to make sure the well being and security of everybody concerned in organising the event, the French Tennis Federation has made the choice to maintain the 2020 version of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020.

"Though no one is ready to predict what the state of affairs can be on 18th Might, the present confinement measures have made it inconceivable for us to proceed with our preparations and, consequently, we're unable to maintain the event on the dates initially deliberate.

“So as to act responsibly and defend the well being of its staff, service suppliers and suppliers throughout the organisation interval, the FFT has chosen the one choice that may enable them to keep the 2020 version of the event whereas becoming a member of the struggle in opposition to COVID-19.

“At this necessary interval in its historical past, and for the reason that progress of the stadium modernisation means the event might be held at the moment, the FFT was eager to keep the 2020 event. Subsequently, this 12 months’s Roland-Garros can be held from 20th September to 4th October.”