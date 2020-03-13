French Theaters Allowed to Remain Open Despite New Ban on Gatherings (EXCLUSIVE)

Not like in Italy and Belgium, French theaters will stay open regardless of a ban on gatherings for greater than 100 individuals, in accordance to a spokesperson for the FNCF, France’s nationwide exhibitors org.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe has banned gatherings for greater than 100 individuals to include the outbreak of coronavirus within the nation. Below the brand new restrictions, film theaters might be allowed to stay open on the situation that there are a most of 100 individuals in every auditorium. The identical rule will apply to different cultural venues similar to theaters.

Though the film theaters will stay open, exhibitors are pessimistic about field workplace prospects, contemplating almost all releases have been delayed by U.S. studios, together with Common, Disney, Warner Bros. in addition to impartial French distributors, similar to Gaumont, Studiocanal, Bac and Le Pacte.

Memento Movies Distribution is among the solely native outfits to have maintained its movie launch of “The Good Spouse” with Juliette Binoche, which got here out on March 11 (pictured).

“We’ll keep open however we now have no extra movies to present. Everyone seems to be suspending their releases, I’m getting calls each 15 minutes — we’re going to have a large litter of releases to cope with in September and October,” stated Jocelyn Bouyssy, the president of CGR Cinemas, the second greatest multiplex chain in France.

Bouyssy stated the field workplace took an enormous hit throughout the final day and is presently roughly 40% down. He anticipates that fewer individuals will come to the theaters within the subsequent few weeks due to the federal government’s suggestion to keep residence, mixed with the truth that there are so few new movies out there.

French president Emmanuel Macron known as for the shutdown of colleges and universities on Thursday for an undetermined period of time. He additionally known as coronavirus the “greatest well being disaster that France has recognized in a century.” The brand new ban, introduced by the prime minister on Friday, has not been dated both.

The earlier decree, introduced March 10, restricted gatherings to 1,000 individuals and was timed to expire on April 15.