Fresh Guidelines for International Passengers: New guidelines issued for travelers coming from abroad, now these rules have to be followed

Fresh Guidelines for International Passengers: These days, the Corona virus is wreaking havoc. Thousands of corona positive patients are coming out every day, due to which there is an uproar everywhere. The number of corona positive patients in the country has crossed 17 lakh. In such a situation, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new guidelines for people coming to India from abroad. According to this guideline issued for international travelers, those who are coming from abroad will have to give their arrival information 72 hours in advance. These guidelines issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry will come into effect from August 8.

Now 7 Days Paid Institutional Quarantine Must For Every International Passengers

According to the new guideline, any passengers coming from abroad, they will have to fill a self declaration form on New Delhi Airport website newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before the travel time. In which they will have to give information about their health status. In addition, passengers will also have to give an affidavit to the portal that they will follow a 14-day quarantine period.

According to this affidavit, passengers will have to stay in a quarantine center for the first seven days, where they will have to bear their expenses. After this, quarantine will have to be at home for 7 days.

Highlights of the new guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare-

– Self declaration form has to be filled at least 72 hours before the time of travel.

– 14-day quarantine period affidavit will have to be given.

– On giving negative RT-PCR test report of the passengers, one can get rid of institutional quarantine.

– Investigation report should not be more than 96 hours old.

– It is mandatory to upload the report on the portal.

– If any kind of forgery is found in the report, action can be taken against the responsible youth-

Home isolation can be permitted in the event of death of pregnant women, family and children below 10 years.