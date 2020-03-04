‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Team to Develop Comedy ‘Asian Descent’ at Freeform (EXCLUSIVE)

A number of members of the manufacturing group behind ABC’s “Recent Off the Boat” are growing the comedy sequence “Asian Descent” at Freeform, Selection has discovered completely.

“Recent Off the Boat” government producers Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan are each onboard the mission, together with sequence author and co-producer Cindy Fang.

“Asian Descent” is described as a darkish comedy about an aspiring musician who units apart her goals and pleasure by shifting again residence along with her immigrant mother and father and leans on her highschool buddies to work out the subsequent chapter of her life.

Fang is writing the new present with Mar and Kasdan onboard as government producers. Fox 21 Tv Studios will produce.

Fang first joined “Recent Off the Boat” in the present’s fourth season and was upped to co-producer in Season 6. Her previous credit embody exhibits like CBS’ sequence adaptation of “Rush Hour,” “Woman Meets World,” “A.N.T. Farm,” and “Meter Maids,” with the final of these additionally that includes her onscreen. She will even work on the upcoming NBC comedy sequence “The Younger Rock.”

She is repped by Echo Lake Leisure and Gang Tyre. Kasdan and Mar are repped by WME.

Information of the sequence growth comes after “Recent Off the Boat” aired its hour-long sequence finale lower than two weeks in the past. With its conclusion, the present aired over 100 episodes because it first debuted in 2015. It was based mostly on the memoir of the similar identify by Eddie Huang and was hailed for that includes a solid of primarily Asian American actors, one thing that had not been seen on American tv in over 20 years.

(Pictured: Cindy Fang)