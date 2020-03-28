Friday Night Dinner creator reveals US remake could make a big change

Friday Night Dinner returns to Channel four tonight for its sixth collection – and with the unique model proving a long-running success, it’s no shock that US tv has tried its hand at adapting the sitcom.

In 2011, NBC shot a pilot for a US model of the Channel four comedy – with Mother’s Allison Janney and Monk’s Tony Shalhoub swapping in for Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter as dad and mom Jackie and Martin.

Since then, there have been 4 different scripts written, every making an attempt to translate author Robert Popper’s collection to the States, however to date it hasn’t occurred.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Popper revealed that the newest try remains to be in improvement – and hinted that it’d make one key change from the supply materials.

“Yearly, they form of try it, after which it doesn’t occur, and another person makes an attempt it,” Popper stated.

Explaining that every of the completely different US-based scripts had been “fairly completely different”, he continued: “One in every of them was set on Sunday. One in every of them’s fairly much like mine. Some are higher than others.

“A man who wrote a latest model, which we’re ready to listen to on. He wrote a actually good tackle it, as a result of he… mainly, a lot of it’s based mostly on me and my brother. Effectively, he stated that he and his sister used to battle like me and my brother, which I assumed was very humorous. So yeah, who is aware of?”

Could certainly one of Adam (Simon Chook) or Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) be modified from a bambino to a bambina if this newest remake sees the sunshine of day? Don’t rule it out…

Friday Night Dinner returns to Channel four tonight (Friday, 27th March) at 10pm – try what else is on with our TV Information