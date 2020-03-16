Friday Night Dinner’s upcoming sixth series likely to be the last

Friday Night Dinner is returning for a sixth series later this month – and in accordance to one among the present’s stars it might be the last time we’re handled to new episodes of the sitcom.

Former Inbetweeners star Simon Chook, who performs Adam on the present, stated that it was “in all probability the finish” of the sitcom, including that the forged have been “prepared to say goodbye”.

“Each series it feels extra like ‘OK, we’re prepared to say goodbye to these characters,” he stated, talking to NME.

And if this series does show to be the last one, Chook’s co-star Paul Ritter reckons it is going to be a becoming word to exit on.

“There’s larger agony and ecstasy on this [season],” he stated, “there are fantastic issues that occur.”

In the meantime Tamsin Greig, who stars as Jackie stated that this season takes issues additional than earlier installments of the present.

“There are issues that occur this series that you just couldn’t have put in the first series,” she stated. “We put any person in a cage!”

The series, which made its debut in 2011, has constantly introduced in spectacular viewing figures for Channel 4 – and if it does finish now it is going to go down as one among its most profitable sitcoms lately.

The present is written by former Peep Present producer Robert Propper, and revolves round the exploits of the Goodman household, whose two grownup sons return to their father or mother’s home each Friday night for a household meal.

Friday Night Dinner series 6 begins on Channel Four on Friday 27th March