Friday The 13th Gets Cool Bluray Steelbook And Vinyl Record Releases

While Friday the 13th has always been a superstitious day, 40 years previously, it took on an entire new which implies when the film Friday the 13th bought right here out. The film spawned a whole lot of sequels, which built-in oh-so-many deaths. Now, the first film is getting a cool-looking rerelease and the seventh film is getting a soundtrack rerelease in May.

Coming to retailers on May 5, Paramount Home Leisure is repackaging the Blu-ray liberate of the first Friday the 13th film. This steelbook model choices work from the distinctive movie poster on the cover, alongside facet the same explicit choices from the distinctive liberate. Check out what it seems as if beneath.

Friday the 13th 40th Anniversary Restricted Model

Friday the 13th Steelbook Blu-ray | $15

See on Amazon

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

