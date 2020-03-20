Friday’s Music Live-Streams: Hozier, OneRepublic, Bela Fleck, UltraFest and More

A starry slate of music live-streams for the shut-in age is on deck for Friday, with dwell internet performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday additionally brings a transplanted music pageant: it’s the web model of the EDM-focused Extremely Competition, on your dwelling rave wants.
Just a few beneficiant artists proceed to show up for every day appearances, together with Ben Gibbard of Demise Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Information has simply introduced a collection of every day concert events to be webcast at midday Nashville time day by day from its flagship Tennessee location (the primary occurred Thursday with new age pedal metal participant Luke Schneider, archived on Third Man’s YouTube channel), so test again in for these bulletins.
The approaching weekend has a thinner lineup of dwell music webcasts — though not for nation followers, as Saturday evening the Grand Ole Opry may have a particular audience-less acoustic present with Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, and Sunday evening, Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream.
Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Hozier
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
OneRepublic
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(through Fb Stay)
entry right here
Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, through SiriusXM)
entry right here
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Third Man Public Entry: performer TBA
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(through YouTube)
click on right here
Kassi Ashton
midday ET, 9 a.m. PT
(through Instagram)
entry right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
entry right here
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(through Instagram)
entry right here
Bloodshot Information’ “Digital Day Celebration”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Huge Cedar Fever
3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT
(recreates day occasion the label had deliberate for SXSW; through Fb)
entry right here
Temecula Highway
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
entry right here
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ units day by day, through Fb and Instagram)
entry on Fb
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, through Fb)
entry on Fb
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(every day present, 30-60 minutes, through YouTube)
Ron Gallo and Chickpee
Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT
(through Instagram, @rongallo)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
(through Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV)
click on right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Probability McCoy
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
entry right here
Ron Gallo
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(through Instagram, @rongallo)
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(through Instagram and Fb)
click on right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt
entry right here
Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”
10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT
(through Instagram, @rongallo)
no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(through Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Highway Present
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(through Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)
click on right here
PREVIOUS (many of those dwell reveals are archived for ongoing viewing):
“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Worth & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free through a number of websites, together with Fb)
entry on the Luck Reunion web site or Fb
Niall Horan
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Frequent
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)
click on right here
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / Three PT
(through Fb, taking requests through textual content at 615-235-5921)
click on right here
Indigo Women
6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT
(through Fb dwell)
click on right here for entry
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, through Key)
entry right here
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(through Fb)
entry right here
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
Three p.m. GMT
(taking requests, through Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
entry right here
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(through Instagram)
click on right here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
entry right here
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
entry right here
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(through Instagram)
entry right here
Tyler Sales space
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
entry right here
Riley Inexperienced
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
through Instagram
click on right here
Keith City
dwelling solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)
watch right here
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
through Fb Stay and Instagram
for entry, click on right here
Shenandoah with visitors Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, through Fb Stay
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt
click on Stage It
Mitchell Tenpenny (Visitor on “Dangerous Jam”)
free, through Instagram
entry on Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, through Fb and Instagram
entry right here
Portugal. The Man
free, “a number of songs,” through Chipotle’s Instagram
entry right here
Add Comment