Friday’s Music Live-Streams: Hozier, OneRepublic, Bela Fleck, UltraFest and More

A starry slate of music live-streams for the shut-in age is on deck for Friday, with dwell internet performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday additionally brings a transplanted music pageant: it’s the web model of the EDM-focused Extremely Competition, on your dwelling rave wants.

Just a few beneficiant artists proceed to show up for every day appearances, together with Ben Gibbard of Demise Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Information has simply introduced a collection of every day concert events to be webcast at midday Nashville time day by day from its flagship Tennessee location (the primary occurred Thursday with new age pedal metal participant Luke Schneider, archived on Third Man’s YouTube channel), so test again in for these bulletins.

The approaching weekend has a thinner lineup of dwell music webcasts — though not for nation followers, as Saturday evening the Grand Ole Opry may have a particular audience-less acoustic present with Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Marty Stuart, and Sunday evening, Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” simply entered the highest 10, will do her personal live-stream.

Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Hozier

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

OneRepublic

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(through Fb Stay)

Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, through SiriusXM)

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

Third Man Public Entry: performer TBA

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(through YouTube)

Kassi Ashton

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

(through Instagram)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(through Instagram)

Bloodshot Information’ “Digital Day Celebration”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Huge Cedar Fever

3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT

(recreates day occasion the label had deliberate for SXSW; through Fb)

Temecula Highway

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ units day by day, through Fb and Instagram)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(every day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, through Fb)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(every day present, 30-60 minutes, through YouTube)

Ron Gallo and Chickpee

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Instagram, @rongallo)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

(through Circle All Entry on Fb or Circle Entry TV)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Probability McCoy

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

Ron Gallo

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through Instagram, @rongallo)

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(through Instagram and Fb)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”

10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT

(through Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Highway Present

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(through Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)

PREVIOUS (many of those dwell reveals are archived for ongoing viewing):

“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Worth & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free through a number of websites, together with Fb)

Niall Horan

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

Frequent

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Periods” collection)

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / Three PT

(through Fb, taking requests through textual content at 615-235-5921)

Indigo Women

6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT

(through Fb dwell)

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, through Key)

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(through Fb)

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Three p.m. GMT

(taking requests, through Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(through Instagram)

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(through Instagram)

Tyler Sales space

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

Riley Inexperienced

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

through Instagram

Keith City

dwelling solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

through Fb Stay and Instagram

Shenandoah with visitors Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt

