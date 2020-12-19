Friends And Fans Commemorate SHINee’s Jonghyun On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing

Friends and followers of SHINee’s Jonghyun are wanting again at recollections with him and expressing their love on the third anniversary of his passing.

Many individuals devoted posts on December 18 to Jonghyun, together with SHINee’s official social media accounts. Together with a photograph of him performing, their Instagram submit reads, “We love you at all times.” Many followers have commented to specific their love and share how a lot they miss him.

SHINee’s Key posted a photograph of himself with Jonghyun and wrote, “I miss you a lot. I like you.”

SHINee’s Minho uploaded a photograph of the 5 members of SHINee all collectively and wrote, “eternally SHINee 5.”

IU posted a video on Instagram of herself singing Jonghyun’s “Earlier than Our Spring.”

On December 18, Ladies’ Technology’s Sooyoung hosted the radio present “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza” as a particular DJ and she or he known as her fellow group member Tiffany throughout this system.

Sooyoung requested Tiffany to speak about her music request. Tiffany shared, “As my music request, immediately ‘in loving reminiscence of Jonghyun’ [quote said in English], I need to suggest SHINee’s ‘View.’ I miss you a lot.” She additionally talked about how SHINee’s Minho and Key had not too long ago been discharged from the navy. Sooyoung mentioned, “Right here’s ‘View’ by SHINee, whom we miss greater than ever immediately.”

Jonghyun handed away on December 18, 2017. Might he relaxation in peace.

Supply (1)