Friends creator Marta Kauffman says she “didn’t do sufficient” to promote diversity on sitcom

Marta Kauffman has mentioned she “want[es]” she’d carried out extra to promote diversity throughout her profession in tv.

Talking on a 2020 ATX TV… From the Sofa digital panel, Friends creator Kauffman mentioned that she would have made “very totally different choices,” when requested what she would have carried out in another way.

“I want I knew then what I do know right this moment,” she mentioned, earlier than apologising for choking up. “Sorry, I simply want I knew then what I do know now. I might’ve made very totally different choices. I imply we’ve at all times inspired folks of diversity in our firm, however I didn’t do sufficient and now all I can take into consideration is what can I do?”

She continued, “What can I do in another way? How can I run my present in a brand new method? And that’s one thing I not solely want I knew after I began showrunning, however I want I knew all the way in which up via final 12 months.”

The hit sitcom has usually been criticised for its lack of onscreen diversity, one thing a number of forged members have spoken out about within the years since.

Requested earlier this 12 months what a modern-day reboot would seem like, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) advised The Sunday Instances: “Nicely, it will not be an all-white forged, for certain.”



NBCUniversal



David Schwimmer (Ross), addressed the difficulty in a 2018 interview with The Guardian. “Possibly there needs to be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” he mentioned. “However I used to be nicely conscious of the shortage of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date girls of color.”

Within the present’s ninth season, each Joey and Ross date black palaeontology professor Charlie (Aisha Tyler), whose file of courting Nobel Prize winners spooks the insecure Ross.

UK subscribers can watch all seasons of Friends on Netflix. You can even take a look at the greatest Netflix collection and greatest Netflix films to preserve you entertained or go to to our TV information for extra to watch.