Friends, dating through dating app Tinder, arrested 28-year-old businessman on charges of raping 26-year-old air hostess

December 29, 2020
rape with air hostess news in Pune news: In Pune city of Maharashtra, a 28-year-old young businessman has been arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad in a case of rape and assault from a 26-year-old air hostess. According to the FIR, the two met through an online dating app Tinder. Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s sensational disclosure, said – BJP’s heavy pressure on me to topple Maharashtra government

A 26-year-old Pune air hostess filed an FIR against a 28-year-old young businessman on December 26. The air hostess told in the FIR that they had met through online dating app Tinder. He alleged that Abhijeet Sitaram Wagh called him a restaurant first. Gave liquor there and then took it to his house and raped it, beat him up and tried to recover money. Also Read – Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment: Police Constable Recruitment will start soon in Maharashtra, Home Minister gave information

The police had registered a case against the accused under various sections 376, 376 (2) (m), 325, 328, 366, 385 and 504 of the IPC on the basis of the complaint of the air hostess. After this, the police have arrested Abhijeet Sitaram Wagh.

At the same time, air hostess victim of rape is being treated in a hospital in Pune. Please tell that Tinder is an American American online dating application.

