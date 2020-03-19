‘Friends’ Reunion Special at HBO Max Delayed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The deliberate “Associates” reunion particular at HBO Max is the most recent sufferer of the manufacturing shutdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Selection has confirmed with sources that filming of the particular has been delayed. It was due to movie inside the subsequent week however it has now been pushed to Might at the earliest. The particular is the most recent in an extended line of movie and TV productions which were delayed due to the continuing pandemic.

Warner Bros. Tv and HBO Max declined to remark.

The “Associates” reunion has been within the works for months however was formally introduced in February. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to return for the unscripted reunion, which is about to movie on the unique “Associates” soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

It was meant to assist launch HBO Max in Might, with the streamer set to be the unique streaming house of all 10 seasons of the beloved comedy sequence.

WarnerMedia reportedly paid over $400 million for the rights to the sequence, outbidding Netflix. Nielsen had beforehand reported that the present was one of many most-watched on Netflix, although Netflix doesn’t present any viewership knowledge.

Ben Winston will direct the particular and govt produce alongside “Associates” govt producers Kevin Vivid, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Various Tv and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind this system. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer are additionally govt producing the particular, with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers.