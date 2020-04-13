Friends Reunion Special at HBO Max Officially Confirmed

An unscripted Friends reunion particular will probably be out there on HBO Max when the brand new streaming platform launches in Could, the corporate has introduced.Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all confirmed to return. The forged will document the particular on the unique soundstage the place the present started filming about 25 years in the past. Selection says every forged member is making $2.5 million for the reunion whereas The Hollywood Reporter says that payday could possibly be as excessive as $three million every.

“Guess you possibly can name this the one the place all of them acquired again collectively — we’re reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max particular that will probably be programmed alongside your entire Friends library,” mentioned Kevin Reilly, chief content material officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV. “I grew to become conscious of Friends when it was within the very early levels of growth after which had the chance to work on the collection a few years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers technology after technology. It faucets into an period when associates – and audiences – gathered collectively in actual time and we predict this reunion particular will seize that spirit, uniting unique and new followers.”

The particular was first reported to be in growth in November 2019. That was after months of the forged answering questions on whether or not any form of Friends reunion or reboot will happen.”…a reboot of the present? No,” Aniston mentioned on The Ellen DeGeneres Present in October. “We might love for there to be one thing, however we don’t know what that one thing is. So, we’re simply making an attempt. We’re engaged on one thing.”

Friends aired 236 episodes from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. In accordance with The New York Occasions, the Friends collection finale was watched by greater than 52.5 million individuals. That viewers hasn’t died down with Individuals writing that Friends was the second hottest present on Netflix. The collection left Netflix at the tip of 2019 and each episode will probably be out there on HBO Max at launch.

HBO Max could have a hefty slate at launch together with Joker, South Park, and the primary three seasons of Rick and Morty. And there’ll reportedly be limitless password sharing at launch to get your mates hooked.

