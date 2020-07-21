Friends star David Schwimmer clarifies whether Ross and Rachel were really on a break

“We were on a break” is arguably considered one of Friends’ most notorious traces, with nothing dividing followers like the talk round whether Ross and Rachel were really collectively when Ross had a one-night stand throughout season three.

Now the sitcom star himself David Schwimmer, who performed Ross, has revealed his ideas on the long-standing dialogue.

Talking on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer mentioned: “Individuals are so passionately divided on whether or not [Ross and Rachel] were ‘on a break’.”

When requested whether the couple were really collectively or not when Ross cheated on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Schwimmer declared: “Sure, it’s not even a query, they were on a break.”

The talk arose from season three’s 15th episode, throughout which Rachel broke off her relationship with Ross after he accused her of getting an affair along with her co-worker Mark. Ross subsequently slept with a lady he met in a bar and, when Rachel discovered throughout their tried reconciliation, the infamous, “we were on a break” argument commenced.

While showing remotely on Jimmy Fallon’s chat present to advertise the US launch of his comedy Intelligence, Schwimmer additionally teased the upcoming Friends reunion particular, which was as a consequence of arrive on HBO Max in Could however confronted delays attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s speculated to occur perhaps in August, the center of August, however truthfully we’re going to attend and see one other week or two if all of us decide it’s really protected sufficient to do,” he mentioned. “And if not, then we’ll wait till it’s protected.”

The particular, which is because of be filmed on the Warner Bros Studio in Burbank, California, will see the six Friends stars – Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Schwimmer (Ross), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) – reunite to replicate on 26 years of the favored sitcom.

The present’s authentic creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, are additionally set to seem to disclose behind-the-scenes moments and chat in regards to the cultural juggernaut their present grew to become.

Friends is at present accessible to observe on Netflix for UK subscribers. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Try our information to the finest sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.