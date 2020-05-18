Friends star Lisa Kudrow addresses “progressive” aspects of beloved sitcom

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has defended the present from its critics, saying that it was “progressive” for the time it was made.

The enduring sitcom stays a agency favorite on streaming companies properly over a decade because it completed airing on tv, though some have taken situation with sure aspects of the sequence.

Recurring complaints contain the dearth of range within the solid and sure jokes in regards to the LGBT+ neighborhood that some trendy Friends viewers have discovered offensive.

Kudrow performed Phoebe Buffay on Friends in all 10 seasons and mirrored on the sequence in an interview with The Sunday Instances, sharing her ideas on what a modern-day reboot would appear to be.

“Effectively, it will not be an all-white solid, for positive,” she stated. “I’m undecided what else, however, to me, it needs to be checked out as a time capsule, not for what they did improper.

“Additionally, this present thought it was very progressive. There was a man whose spouse found she was homosexual and pregnant, they usually raised the kid collectively… We had surrogacy too. It was, on the time, progressive.”

She went on to speak in regards to the enduring enchantment of Friends amongst younger adults, who proceed to observe avidly regardless of some not even being born when the sequence started.

Kudrow added: “Half of what appeals about it now could be that younger individuals have this unconscious nostalgia for private connection, and never excellent now throughout the pandemic, however earlier than that.”

The solid of Friends will reunite later this yr for an unscripted particular reflecting on the sequence for American streaming service HBO Max. The hotly anticipated occasion doesn’t but have a confirmed UK broadcaster.