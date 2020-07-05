Friends stars set to quarantine ahead of HBO max reunion special

The Friends unique solid will reportedly have to adhere to strict pointers subsequent month throughout filming for his or her HBO Max reunion special, so as to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

Filming on the unique Burbank studio in California can be going ahead, however with out the stay viewers as initially deliberate.

The special, which had to be delayed due to the worldwide pandemic, was initially meant to be the crown jewel in HBO’s model new streaming platform.

“Everybody is de facto hoping manufacturing and filming can resume subsequent month [in August],” a supply advised The Mirror, including that the whole solid can be examined for the virus.

“It’s full steam ahead proper now, however there are going to be very strict pointers and that features no stay audiences,” the supply continued. “That’s an enormous blow as a result of bosses have been determined to create an genuine environment. All of the solid can be examined for Covid-19, and requested to quarantine in isolation after they’ve had the checks.”

Friends actors Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston not too long ago mentioned the upcoming reunion special.

“I feel it will likely be actually enjoyable after we lastly get out and might do the reunion present,” Aniston mentioned, in an interview for Selection’s Actors on Actors concern.

“We don’t know the whole lot about it,” Kudrow mentioned.

“Oh, we don’t know something about it,” Aniston admitted, earlier than revealing, “I do know that it’s not scripted.”

The special may even see the return of fellow co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

The reunion was initially scheduled to land on HBO Max on Might 27th, nonetheless due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, HBO delayed filming on the unscripted Friends reunion again in March.

In June, collection co-creator Marta Kaufmann offered the excellent news that the present could possibly be prepared to movie in August, telling The Wrap, “We hope to give you the option to shoot in August, if all is properly and there’s no early second wave and the studio is open.”

She added, “If the whole lot is in place and we perceive all of the protocols and we are able to nonetheless make present, we’ll be taking pictures it a while, mid-to-late August.”