‘Fright of her life’: Gold Coast woman finds five-metre python on her doorstep

Queensland snake catcher says 80kg albino Burmese python current in Oxenford is the most important he has come all through in 27 years

As a seasoned snake catcher, Tony Harrison is used to the people the claiming there’s a five-metre snake on their doorstep. Nonetheless for the first time on Monday, the caller wasn’t exaggerating.

“This was as soon as the most important snake I’ve come all through in 27 years,” Harrison acknowledged. “The poor earlier woman who opened the doorway door to look it there got the fright of her existence”

Proceed finding out…

