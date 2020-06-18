Fritz Coleman Retires as KNBC-TV Weatherman After 39 Years – Variety

After 39 years as Los Angeles NBC-owned KNBC/Channel 4’s lead weathercaster, Fritz Coleman is retiring, the station introduced Wednesday. “After a 12 months of planning his retirement, Coleman has determined to spend extra time together with his household, recognize his good well being, and dedicate extra time to his comedy,” the station mentioned in a press release. His final day on-air might be Friday, June 26.

Coleman is likely one of the longest-running information personalities in Los Angeles, most just lately as a part of the KNBC anchor workforce of Colleen Williams and Chuck Henry, together with sports activities anchor Fred Roggin.

Coleman joined KNBC in 1982, memorable early on for his trademark blue-framed glasses (which he later traded in for smaller specs). He additionally appeared in a number of promo campaigns for the station through the years, together with one with Roggin (“Fritz and Fred”) and one other that highlighted his forecasting expertise (“Fritz mentioned it might be like this”).

“This profession has been a present,” Coleman mentioned. “To work within the biggest information operation in Southern California has been the best expertise of my life. I’ve additionally had the chance of elevating my kids, whereas working with an exquisite workforce. I’ve made lifelong buddies at NBC4 and in the neighborhood it serves. I’m so very grateful.”

Coleman additionally commonly devotes time to charity occasions for native nonprofit organizations, and has led a number of neighborhood city corridor conferences addressing the drought disaster, specializing in climate patterns and water conservation.

“NBC4 might be without end modified by Fritz and his contributions to our information operation and the neighborhood he has served for therefore lengthy,” added Renee Washington, KNBC’s vice chairman of stories. “He’ll proceed to be a treasure in our neighborhood and at all times be a cherished member of the NBC4 household.”

A comic in his spare time, Coleman has additionally hosted a number of exhibits for KNBC through the years, together with “What a Week” (1990 – 1991), “It’s Fritz” (1988-1990), “Fritz and Mates” (particular) and “The Perils of Parenting” (particular). He obtained 4 Los Angeles space Emmy Awards for his work on these specials and sequence.

“Tv viewers have faithfully welcomed Fritz into their properties for 39 years, and through this whole time, he has been an esteemed worker, a beloved pal and an impressive company citizen,” mentioned Steve Carlston, KNBC president and GM. “His retirement is our loss, however a well-deserved respite for him.”