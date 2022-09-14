From 15 to 1,650 million dollars: when Google wanted to buy YouTube and their indecision made them pay 100 times more

So much time has passed since YouTube was acquired by Google that today it is difficult to imagine or remember those times when the video platform it was a small corner of the internet that was just beginning to explode.

In November 2005, when YouTube was not even a year old and few people knew about it, Google already had the service in its sights, and they were considering buying it for as little as 15 million dollars, mainly so that Yahoo! didn’t get to her first. But, Google took too long to get the checkbook out, and this cost them more than 1,600 million difference in less than a year.

If we had one more engineer…

Google, November 2005: Youtube is worth $10-15m

February 2006: Maybe $50m?

A week later: “we floated $200m and they didn’t bother to meet – they want $500m”. Eric Schmidt: “we won’t be pursuing”

May 2006: “Youtube kicked our butts”

October 2006: Google bought it for… $1.65bn. pic.twitter.com/P8LpD9BlLT — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) July 30, 2020

Google internal emails leaked some time ago show a more than interesting story about the point of view of Google when they started thinking about acquiring YouTube.

Not only did they estimate the value of the platform to be around 10 or 15 million by the end of 2005, but they were absolutely certain that they would have replicated all of its features with their own platform (Google Video) by the last quarter of that year, and that “If only they had one more good engineer on the team, they’d be kicking YouTube’s ass.“.

In February 2006, they already estimated the price at about 50 million, shortly after the talks began. YouTube wanted around 500 million and Google offered 200. The figure was so laughable that YouTube did not even want to meet with Google, Eric Schmidt ended up saying that they would not continue pursuing the acquisition.

In May 2006 Google accepted that YouTube had made them bite the dust completely, they were the ones who received a kick. The growth of the platform was already viral, by the time the company acquired YouTube in October 2006 (less than a year after estimating its value at 10 or 15 million) the company ended up paying 1.65 billion dollars for it.

In the history of technology there have been many “near misses” that could have changed everything, but unlike Blockbuster who didn’t buy Netflix for 50 million, or MySpace who didn’t take advantage of buying Facebook for 75 million, at Google they did not let the opportunity pass, it was only 110 times more expensive than if they had managed to measure the true value of the startup a few months before. Something that is definitely not easy.