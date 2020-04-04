New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis kicked the bucket on April 1, 2020 on the age of 85. On this “Sunday Morning” perform which firstly aired on Would possibly 2, 2004, Ellis talked regarding the musical traditions and love for jazz that he handed all the best way right down to sons Wynton, Jason, Delfeayo and Branford Marsalis, musicians all.
From 2004: The Marsalis family’s musical legacy
April 4, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- From 2004: The Marsalis family’s musical legacy
- Why Sea Fever Is A Perfect Isolation Movie, According To Connie Nielsen
- Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus? How you can watch the teen movie
- Sirens and horns ring out as China pauses to remember coronavirus victims – video
- Disney Has Set New Release Dates For Black Widow, Mulan And More
Add Comment