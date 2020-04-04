From 2004: The Marsalis family’s musical legacy

General News

April 4, 2020
New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis kicked the bucket on April 1, 2020 on the age of 85. On this “Sunday Morning” perform which firstly aired on Would possibly 2, 2004, Ellis talked regarding the musical traditions and love for jazz that he handed all the best way right down to sons Wynton, Jason, Delfeayo and Branford Marsalis, musicians all.

